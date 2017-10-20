JBS SA (JBSS3.SA)
JBSS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
7.95BRL
20 Oct 2017
7.95BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.10 (-1.24%)
R$ -0.10 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
R$ 8.05
R$ 8.05
Open
R$ 8.00
R$ 8.00
Day's High
R$ 8.05
R$ 8.05
Day's Low
R$ 7.91
R$ 7.91
Volume
6,920,600
6,920,600
Avg. Vol
12,173,324
12,173,324
52-wk High
R$ 12.57
R$ 12.57
52-wk Low
R$ 5.25
R$ 5.25
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Joesley Mendonca Batista
|45
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
|
Wesley Mendonca Batista
|46
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez
|52
|2010
|Chief Administrative and Control Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Jeremiah O'Callaghan
|63
|2008
|Investor Relations Director, Member of the Executive Board
|
Francisco de Assis e Silva
|52
|2011
|Executive Director of Institutional Relations, Member of the Executive Board
- Brazil's JBS to resume operations at 7 plants in Brazil
- Brazil's JBS appoints O'Callaghan as new chairman
- CORRECTED-Brazil court finds misuse of public funds in BNDES' purchase of JBS stock
- UPDATE 1-Brazil court unfreezes $504 mln belonging to owners of meatpacker JBS
- Brazil court releases J&F, JBS owners' assets blocked in criminal probe