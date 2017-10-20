JCDecaux SA (JCDX.PA)
JCDX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
32.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
32.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.14 (-0.41%)
€-0.14 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
€32.60
€32.60
Open
€32.81
€32.81
Day's High
€32.88
€32.88
Day's Low
€32.40
€32.40
Volume
141,045
141,045
Avg. Vol
153,947
153,947
52-wk High
€33.56
€33.56
52-wk Low
€23.95
€23.95
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerard Degonse
|70
|2013
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jean-Charles Decaux
|46
|2016
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Jean-Francois Decaux
|58
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Jean-Pierre Decaux
|72
|2000
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
David Bourg
|46
|2015
|Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Member of the Executive Board
- BRIEF-JCDecaux signs exclusive advertising contract for new Bahrain International Airport
- BRIEF-JCDecaux wins smart street furniture and self-service bike rental contract for Lyon Metropole
- JCDecaux subsidiary loses appeal over Paris street furniture concession
- JCDecaux expects Q3 organic growth to accelerate as China returns to growth
- BRIEF-JCDECAUX: H1 adjusted revenue up +1.5% to EUR 1,641.4 million