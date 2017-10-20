Edition:
United States

JCDecaux SA (JCDX.PA)

JCDX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

32.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.14 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
€32.60
Open
€32.81
Day's High
€32.88
Day's Low
€32.40
Volume
141,045
Avg. Vol
153,947
52-wk High
€33.56
52-wk Low
€23.95

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gerard Degonse

70 2013 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Jean-Charles Decaux

46 2016 Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Francois Decaux

58 2016 Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Pierre Decaux

72 2000 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

David Bourg

46 2015 Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Member of the Executive Board
» More People

JCDecaux SA News

» More JCDX.PA News