Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCHA.NS)
JCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,592.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs40.20 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
Rs2,552.70
Open
Rs2,542.00
Day's High
Rs2,670.00
Day's Low
Rs2,508.90
Volume
39,949
Avg. Vol
13,544
52-wk High
Rs2,775.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,144.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Franz Cerwinka
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Parag Dave
|2011
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Gurmeet Singh
|2017
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Anil Shah
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Vinay Chauhan
|Executive Director