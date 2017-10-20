Jacquet Metal Service SA (JCQ.PA)
JCQ.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
27.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.62 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
€28.12
Open
€28.12
Day's High
€28.25
Day's Low
€27.42
Volume
113,631
Avg. Vol
23,943
52-wk High
€29.61
52-wk Low
€14.46
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eric Jacquet
|54
|2010
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Philippe Goczol
|47
|2010
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director - Representative of JSA
|
Jean Jacquet
|81
|2010
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Thierry Philippe
|2006
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Patrick Guien
|Chief Information Officer
- BRIEF-IMS along with unit signs LOI to buy controlling stake in MSM
- BRIEF-IMS to buyback 145,000 shares at 3.75 zloty per share
- BRIEF-IMS Q2 net profit rises to 1.9 mln zlotys
- BRIEF-IMS to buy 400,000 own shares at 3.60 zloty/shr
- BRIEF-IMS plans to buy back up to 1.0 mln of its own shares for up to 2.5 mln zlotys