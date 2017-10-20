Edition:
Jacquet Metal Service SA (JCQ.PA)

JCQ.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

27.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.62 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
€28.12
Open
€28.12
Day's High
€28.25
Day's Low
€27.42
Volume
113,631
Avg. Vol
23,943
52-wk High
€29.61
52-wk Low
€14.46

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eric Jacquet

54 2010 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Philippe Goczol

47 2010 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director - Representative of JSA

Jean Jacquet

81 2010 Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Thierry Philippe

2006 Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Guien

Chief Information Officer
Jacquet Metal Service SA News

