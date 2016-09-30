Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd (JCYC.SI)
JCYC.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
40.54SGD
9:31pm EDT
40.54SGD
9:31pm EDT
Change (% chg)
$0.39 (+0.97%)
$0.39 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
$40.15
$40.15
Open
$40.20
$40.20
Day's High
$40.70
$40.70
Day's Low
$40.20
$40.20
Volume
297,500
297,500
Avg. Vol
235,077
235,077
52-wk High
$48.50
$48.50
52-wk Low
$38.00
$38.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Benjamin Keswick
|45
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Yoon Chiang Boon
|1996
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Wei Ann Teng
|46
|2016
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Eng Heong Tan
|54
|2016
|General Counsel, Director of Group Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary
|
Alexander Newbigging
|45
|2012
|Group Managing Director, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage posts HY profit attributable of US$399 mln
- BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage increases Shareholding in Siam City Cement
- BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage says acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares in Siam City Cement
- BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage Q1 profit attributable $210 million