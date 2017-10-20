JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L)
JD.L on London Stock Exchange
338.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
338.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-14.30 (-4.06%)
-14.30 (-4.06%)
Prev Close
352.30
352.30
Open
354.20
354.20
Day's High
354.20
354.20
Day's Low
334.80
334.80
Volume
2,010,304
2,010,304
Avg. Vol
1,887,382
1,887,382
52-wk High
462.00
462.00
52-wk Low
292.50
292.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Cowgill
|64
|2004
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Brian Small
|59
|2009
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Siobhan Mawdsley
|2015
|Company Secretary
|
Andrew Rubin
|51
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Martin Davies
|56
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
