J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)

JDW.L on London Stock Exchange

1,241.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
1,245.00
Open
1,251.00
Day's High
1,251.00
Day's Low
1,234.00
Volume
112,444
Avg. Vol
286,901
52-wk High
1,296.00
52-wk Low
810.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Timothy Martin

62 1983 Chairman of the Board

John Hutson

52 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Ben Whitley

39 2015 Finance Director, Executive Director

Nigel Connor

48 2016 Company Secretary and Head of Legal

Su Cacioppo

50 2008 Personnel and Legal Director, Executive Director
J D Wetherspoon PLC News

