J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)
JDW.L on London Stock Exchange
1,241.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,241.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.32%)
-4.00 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
1,245.00
1,245.00
Open
1,251.00
1,251.00
Day's High
1,251.00
1,251.00
Day's Low
1,234.00
1,234.00
Volume
112,444
112,444
Avg. Vol
286,901
286,901
52-wk High
1,296.00
1,296.00
52-wk Low
810.00
810.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Timothy Martin
|62
|1983
|Chairman of the Board
|
John Hutson
|52
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Ben Whitley
|39
|2015
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Nigel Connor
|48
|2016
|Company Secretary and Head of Legal
|
Su Cacioppo
|50
|2008
|Personnel and Legal Director, Executive Director
- UPDATE 2-Gloomy British summer drives Wetherspoon customers to drink
- Pubs group JD Wetherspoon reports 28 pct jump in profit
- BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon anticipates trading outcome for current FY in line with expectations
- UPDATE 1-Pub group JD Wetherspoon says sales helped by good weather
- Pub group JD Wetherspoon says sales helped by good weather