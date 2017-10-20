Just Eat PLC (JE.L)
JE.L on London Stock Exchange
698.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
698.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.00 (-0.29%)
-2.00 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
700.00
700.00
Open
699.50
699.50
Day's High
700.00
700.00
Day's Low
692.00
692.00
Volume
4,360,239
4,360,239
Avg. Vol
3,185,808
3,185,808
52-wk High
758.50
758.50
52-wk Low
495.07
495.07
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Hughes
|65
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Plumb
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Paul Harrison
|53
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
David Buttress
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Frederic Coorevits
|2009
|Non-Executive Director
- Inflation weighs on yields, dollar; stocks lackluster |
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar recovers as Fed worries about low inflation
- European shares trade sideways, Just Eat and Lufthansa shine
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar suffers from Fed's inflation headache
- European shares trade sideways, Just Eat and Lufthansa shine