Jenoptik AG (JENG.DE)
JENG.DE on Xetra
28.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.28 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
€28.11
Open
€28.04
Day's High
€28.61
Day's Low
€28.00
Volume
116,046
Avg. Vol
131,510
52-wk High
€29.88
52-wk Low
€14.46
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stefan Traeger
|50
|2017
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Matthias Wierlacher
|51
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Michael Ebenau
|2011
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Hans-Dieter Schumacher
|54
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Bernhard Dohmann
|59
|Member of the Executive Management Board, Head of Traffic Solutions Division in the Mobility segment
