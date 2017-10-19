Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)
JET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
476.40INR
19 Oct 2017
476.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.60 (-1.16%)
Rs-5.60 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs482.00
Rs482.00
Open
Rs483.00
Rs483.00
Day's High
Rs484.70
Rs484.70
Day's Low
Rs471.05
Rs471.05
Volume
202,811
202,811
Avg. Vol
1,641,717
1,641,717
52-wk High
Rs646.00
Rs646.00
52-wk Low
Rs332.60
Rs332.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Naresh Goyal
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Vinay Dube
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Amit Agarwal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kuldeep Sharma
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Vice President - Corporate Governance & Compliance
|
Ravichandran Narayan
|2015
|Vice President - Finance
