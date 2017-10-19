Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (JINA.NS)
JINA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
214.60INR
19 Oct 2017
214.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.00 (-0.46%)
Rs-1.00 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs215.60
Rs215.60
Open
Rs217.25
Rs217.25
Day's High
Rs219.95
Rs219.95
Day's Low
Rs211.30
Rs211.30
Volume
217,792
217,792
Avg. Vol
390,222
390,222
52-wk High
Rs221.95
Rs221.95
52-wk Low
Rs82.00
Rs82.00
