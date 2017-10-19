Edition:
United States

Jindal SAW Ltd (JIND.NS)

JIND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs115.85
Open
Rs116.25
Day's High
Rs117.40
Day's Low
Rs114.05
Volume
319,160
Avg. Vol
1,725,970
52-wk High
Rs126.95
52-wk Low
Rs47.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Prithvi Jindal

64 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Dinesh Sinha

2013 President & SBU Head

Neeraj Kumar

2013 Group Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director

Narendra Mantri

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Sunil Jain

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
» More People

Jindal SAW Ltd News

» More JIND.NS News