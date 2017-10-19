Jindal Stainless Ltd (JIST.NS)
JIST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
113.60INR
19 Oct 2017
113.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.30 (-1.13%)
Rs-1.30 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs114.90
Rs114.90
Open
Rs115.70
Rs115.70
Day's High
Rs116.00
Rs116.00
Day's Low
Rs112.00
Rs112.00
Volume
103,958
103,958
Avg. Vol
573,963
573,963
52-wk High
Rs126.00
Rs126.00
52-wk Low
Rs30.05
Rs30.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ratan Jindal
|54
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Savitri Jindal
|64
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairperson Emeritus of the Board
|
Abhyuday Jindal
|2017
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Anurag Mantri
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sunil Yadav
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary