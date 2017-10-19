Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (JKBK.NS)
JKBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
73.95INR
19 Oct 2017
73.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.75%)
Rs0.55 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs73.40
Rs73.40
Open
Rs75.00
Rs75.00
Day's High
Rs75.00
Rs75.00
Day's Low
Rs73.30
Rs73.30
Volume
41,516
41,516
Avg. Vol
414,823
414,823
52-wk High
Rs95.75
Rs95.75
52-wk Low
Rs57.15
Rs57.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Parvez Ahmad
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Vagish Chander
|2016
|Executive President
|
S. Bhat
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mohammad Mir
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sanjiv Agarwal
|2017
|Director