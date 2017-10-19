J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (JKIP.NS)
JKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
229.00INR
19 Oct 2017
229.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.40 (-1.46%)
Rs-3.40 (-1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs232.40
Rs232.40
Open
Rs232.50
Rs232.50
Day's High
Rs234.95
Rs234.95
Day's Low
Rs227.25
Rs227.25
Volume
35,693
35,693
Avg. Vol
251,705
251,705
52-wk High
Rs321.50
Rs321.50
52-wk Low
Rs159.20
Rs159.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jagdishkumar Gupta
|66
|1999
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Arvind Gupta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Poornima Reddy
|2007
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Kamal Gupta
|41
|1999
|Executive Director
|
Nalin Gupta
|38
|1999
|Executive Director