JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC.NS)
JKLC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
403.15INR
19 Oct 2017
403.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs12.65 (+3.24%)
Rs12.65 (+3.24%)
Prev Close
Rs390.50
Rs390.50
Open
Rs395.30
Rs395.30
Day's High
Rs404.80
Rs404.80
Day's Low
Rs395.30
Rs395.30
Volume
66,425
66,425
Avg. Vol
85,813
85,813
52-wk High
Rs536.95
Rs536.95
52-wk Low
Rs329.30
Rs329.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bharat Singhania
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Vinita Singhania
|60
|2013
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Brijesh Daga
|Vice President, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Shailendra Chouksey
|62
|Whole-Time Director
|
Sushil Wali
|62
|Whole-Time Director