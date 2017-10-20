Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC (JLT.L)
JLT.L on London Stock Exchange
1,279.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,279.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.00 (-0.16%)
-2.00 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
1,281.00
1,281.00
Open
1,288.00
1,288.00
Day's High
1,291.00
1,291.00
Day's Low
1,277.00
1,277.00
Volume
61,094
61,094
Avg. Vol
166,090
166,090
52-wk High
1,291.00
1,291.00
52-wk Low
938.62
938.62
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dominic Burke
|2005
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Adam Keswick
|2016
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Charles Rozes
|2015
|Group Finance Director, Director
|
Mark Brady
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer of Latin America and Chairman of JLT Canada, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Steve Alexandris
|2017
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - JLT Specialty USA, Aerospace Practice
- BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd Thompson buys Belgian specialty broker Belgibo NV
- BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd announces managerial appointment for JLT Specialty USA
- UPDATE 1-UK insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson says profit up on weak pound
- REFILE-Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson posts higher pretax profit
- BRIEF-Insurance broker JLT eyes European expansion to continue servicing EU clients