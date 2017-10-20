Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)
JMAT.L on London Stock Exchange
3,435.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
3,435.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
39.00 (+1.15%)
39.00 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
3,396.00
3,396.00
Open
3,401.00
3,401.00
Day's High
3,435.00
3,435.00
Day's Low
3,395.00
3,395.00
Volume
413,430
413,430
Avg. Vol
789,679
789,679
52-wk High
3,513.00
3,513.00
52-wk Low
2,677.68
2,677.68
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Timothy Stevenson
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Robert MacLeod
|2014
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Anna Manz
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Simon Farrant
|2017
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
John Walker
|2017
|Executive Director - Sector Chief Executive, Clean Air
- CORRECTED-Johnson Matthey to invest 200 mln pounds in battery material technology
- Johnson Matthey to invest $200 mln in battery material technology
- BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey
- BRIEF-Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients
- UPDATE 2-Johnson Matthey expects higher catalysts demand after profit rises