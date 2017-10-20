Edition:
Holcim Argentina SA (JMI.BA)

JMI.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

60.70ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$2.35 (+4.03%)
Prev Close
$58.35
Open
$59.50
Day's High
$60.70
Day's Low
$59.50
Volume
125,520
Avg. Vol
98,724
52-wk High
$65.00
52-wk Low
$25.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ubaldo Jose Aguirre

2015 Independent Chairman of the Board

Carlos Espina Igleslas

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board

Iglesias Carlos Espina

2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Carlos Moreno Diaz

2017 Chief Financial Officer

David Isea

Chief Operating Officer
Holcim Argentina SA News

