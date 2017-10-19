Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (JMNA.NS)
JMNA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
59.10INR
19 Oct 2017
59.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.10 (+1.90%)
Rs1.10 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs58.00
Rs58.00
Open
Rs58.50
Rs58.50
Day's High
Rs59.60
Rs59.60
Day's Low
Rs58.35
Rs58.35
Volume
391,804
391,804
Avg. Vol
962,998
962,998
52-wk High
Rs63.50
Rs63.50
52-wk Low
Rs30.14
Rs30.14
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bhupinder Jauhar
|80
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Randeep Jauhar
|2016
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Pankaj Gupta
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Pradeep Jauhar
|50
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Praveen Lakhera
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Head-Legal