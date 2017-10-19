JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)
JMSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
175.00INR
19 Oct 2017
175.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.25 (-2.37%)
Rs-4.25 (-2.37%)
Prev Close
Rs179.25
Rs179.25
Open
Rs178.65
Rs178.65
Day's High
Rs179.05
Rs179.05
Day's Low
Rs174.00
Rs174.00
Volume
475,588
475,588
Avg. Vol
1,476,409
1,476,409
52-wk High
Rs191.60
Rs191.60
52-wk Low
Rs52.65
Rs52.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nimesh Kampani
|70
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Manish Sheth
|2008
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Dipti Neelakantan
|Group Chief Operating Officer
|
P. Choksi
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Group Head - Compliance & Legal
|
Vishal Kampani
|2016
|Managing Director, Director
- BRIEF-India's JM Financial Sept-qtr consol net profit up about 27 pct
- BRIEF-JM Financial seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 bln rupees
- India's Eros in early talks with Apple, others to sell content library - source
- BRIEF-India's JM Financial June qtr consol profit up about 49 pct
- BRIEF-JM Financial seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD