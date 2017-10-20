Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)
JNJ.N on New York Stock Exchange
142.40USD
20 Oct 2017
142.40USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.36 (+0.25%)
$0.36 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
$142.04
$142.04
Open
$142.38
$142.38
Day's High
$143.62
$143.62
Day's Low
$141.84
$141.84
Volume
2,358,178
2,358,178
Avg. Vol
1,823,048
1,823,048
52-wk High
$143.62
$143.62
52-wk Low
$109.32
$109.32
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alex Gorsky
|56
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Dominic Caruso
|59
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Peter Fasolo
|54
|2016
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Paulus Stoffels
|55
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer
|
Michael Ullmann
|58
|2016
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel
- California judge tosses $417 million talc cancer verdict against Johnson & Johnson
- California judge tosses $417 mln talc cancer verdict against J&J
- BRIEF-Arcturus Therapeutics to collaborate with Johnson & Johnson
- BRIEF-J&J sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share
- BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Medical GmbH to acquire Surgical Process Institute