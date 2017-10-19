Jindal Poly Films Ltd (JPLY.NS)
JPLY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
414.30INR
19 Oct 2017
414.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.05 (-1.91%)
Rs-8.05 (-1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs422.35
Rs422.35
Open
Rs424.50
Rs424.50
Day's High
Rs424.50
Rs424.50
Day's Low
Rs407.55
Rs407.55
Volume
46,850
46,850
Avg. Vol
102,220
102,220
52-wk High
Rs476.75
Rs476.75
52-wk Low
Rs299.00
Rs299.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vinay Jindal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sanjay Kapote
|2016
|Whole Time Director
|
Sanjeev Saxena
|2017
|Whole Time Director
|
Sanjeev Kumar
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rathi Pal
|48
|2017
|Additional Director