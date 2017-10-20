JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)
JPM.N on New York Stock Exchange
99.51USD
20 Oct 2017
99.51USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.40 (+1.43%)
$1.40 (+1.43%)
Prev Close
$98.11
$98.11
Open
$99.18
$99.18
Day's High
$99.89
$99.89
Day's Low
$98.74
$98.74
Volume
4,199,966
4,199,966
Avg. Vol
3,800,000
3,800,000
52-wk High
$99.89
$99.89
52-wk Low
$67.64
$67.64
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Dimon
|61
|2006
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Marianne Lake
|47
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mary Erdoes
|49
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer - Asset & Wealth Management
|
Leslie Gillin
|2017
|President - Chase Co-Brand Credit Cards
|
Mark O'Donovan
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer - Auto Finance in Consumer & Community Banking
