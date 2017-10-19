JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS)
JSTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
253.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sajjan Jindal
|57
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Savitri Jindal
|64
|2016
|Chairperson Emeritus
|
Seshagiri Rao
|59
|2009
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Rajeev Pai
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lancy Varghese
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary