JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)
JSWE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
80.70INR
19 Oct 2017
80.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.45 (-0.55%)
Rs-0.45 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs81.15
Rs81.15
Open
Rs81.70
Rs81.70
Day's High
Rs81.90
Rs81.90
Day's Low
Rs79.50
Rs79.50
Volume
3,407,916
3,407,916
Avg. Vol
11,585,950
11,585,950
52-wk High
Rs83.20
Rs83.20
52-wk Low
Rs53.05
Rs53.05
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sajjan Jindal
|55
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Prashant Jain
|45
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
Jyoti Agarwal
|2017
|Director - Finance, Whole Time Director
|
Satish Jindal
|51
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer - Power Trading
|
Kamal Kant
|Senior Vice President