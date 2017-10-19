Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS)
JULS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
637.80INR
19 Oct 2017
637.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.00 (+0.31%)
Rs2.00 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs635.80
Rs635.80
Open
Rs636.00
Rs636.00
Day's High
Rs642.00
Rs642.00
Day's Low
Rs635.00
Rs635.00
Volume
32,166
32,166
Avg. Vol
310,228
310,228
52-wk High
Rs878.00
Rs878.00
52-wk Low
Rs510.00
Rs510.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hari Bhartia
|60
|Executive Co-Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Shyam Bhartia
|62
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
R. Sankaraiah
|52
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance, Director
|
Gurpartap Sachdeva
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer of Jubilant Pharma Limited
|
Chandan Sengar
|51
|President - Acetyls and Ethanol
- BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences issues commercial papers worth 500 mln rupees
- BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct
- BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA nod for generic drug to treat depression
- BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences restarts operations at its Gajraula unit
- BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences increases price up to 15 pct for its vitamin B3