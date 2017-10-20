Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP.L)
JUP.L on London Stock Exchange
588.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
588.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.50 (+0.09%)
0.50 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
588.00
588.00
Open
590.50
590.50
Day's High
592.00
592.00
Day's Low
587.00
587.00
Volume
675,705
675,705
Avg. Vol
1,192,773
1,192,773
52-wk High
592.00
592.00
52-wk Low
388.90
388.90
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Liz Airey
|58
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Maarten Slendebroek
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Edward Bonham Carter
|55
|2014
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Charlotte Jones
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Stephen Pearson
|2015
|Chief Investment Officer
- UPDATE 1-Jupiter Fund Management third quarter assets up 3 pct
- Jupiter Fund Management third quarter assets up 3 pct
- UPDATE 1-Jupiter Fund Management H1 assets up 16 pct thanks to markets, new money
- Jupiter Fund Management H1 assets boosted by net inflows
- UPDATE 2-Jupiter sees Q1 asset boost from investment gains, inflows