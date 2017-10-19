Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)
JUST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
416.15INR
19 Oct 2017
416.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-10.45 (-2.45%)
Rs-10.45 (-2.45%)
Prev Close
Rs426.60
Rs426.60
Open
Rs426.65
Rs426.65
Day's High
Rs426.75
Rs426.75
Day's Low
Rs410.00
Rs410.00
Volume
613,922
613,922
Avg. Vol
2,354,861
2,354,861
52-wk High
Rs619.85
Rs619.85
52-wk Low
Rs318.05
Rs318.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
B. Anand
|51
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
V.S.S. Mani
|49
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Abhishek Bansal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rampura Raman
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Sachin Jain
|38
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary