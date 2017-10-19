Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (JYBM.NS)
JYBM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
577.00INR
19 Oct 2017
577.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.60 (-0.45%)
Rs-2.60 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs579.60
Rs579.60
Open
Rs584.80
Rs584.80
Day's High
Rs584.80
Rs584.80
Day's Low
Rs571.60
Rs571.60
Volume
14,664
14,664
Avg. Vol
82,840
82,840
52-wk High
Rs747.00
Rs747.00
52-wk Low
Rs235.00
Rs235.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S. Arya
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Anand Swaroop
|2010
|President, Chief Financial Officer
|
Ravi Arora
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Esha Arya
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Virender Ganda
|2015
|Additional Director