Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO)
K.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.23CAD
20 Oct 2017
5.23CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.15 (-2.79%)
$-0.15 (-2.79%)
Prev Close
$5.38
$5.38
Open
$5.34
$5.34
Day's High
$5.41
$5.41
Day's Low
$5.23
$5.23
Volume
3,738,288
3,738,288
Avg. Vol
3,079,969
3,079,969
52-wk High
$6.29
$6.29
52-wk Low
$3.87
$3.87
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Oliver
|67
|2002
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
J. Paul Rollinson
|55
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Tony Giardini
|57
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Lauren Roberts
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Geoffrey Gold
|2012
|Executive Vice President - Corporate Development, External Relations & Chief Legal Officer
- BRIEF-Ashanti Gold exercises option agreement with Kinross subsidiary
- BRIEF-LKA Gold says Kinross gave co notice of termination of agreement related to mining claims
- BRIEF-Integra Resources to acquire Delamar project from Kinross Gold
- UPDATE 1-Kinross Gold to spend $1 bln to expand mines, stock falls
- BRIEF-Kinross Gold says to proceed with Tasiast Phase Two, Round Mountain Phase W expansion projects