Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (KAJR.NS)
KAJR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
709.65INR
19 Oct 2017
709.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.15 (-0.72%)
Rs-5.15 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
Rs714.80
Rs714.80
Open
Rs710.15
Rs710.15
Day's High
Rs716.95
Rs716.95
Day's Low
Rs704.10
Rs704.10
Volume
22,022
22,022
Avg. Vol
328,749
328,749
52-wk High
Rs789.80
Rs789.80
52-wk Low
Rs437.35
Rs437.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ashok Kajaria
|67
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
R. Rawat
|57
|2013
|Executive VP - A&T, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Sanjeev Agarwal
|49
|Vice President - Finance & Corporate Strategy
|
Chetan Kajaria
|39
|2010
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Rishi Kajaria
|34
|2010
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director