Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KANE.NS)
KANE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
487.85INR
19 Oct 2017
487.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.80 (+0.79%)
Rs3.80 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs484.05
Rs484.05
Open
Rs488.95
Rs488.95
Day's High
Rs493.00
Rs493.00
Day's Low
Rs484.05
Rs484.05
Volume
20,998
20,998
Avg. Vol
169,955
169,955
52-wk High
Rs530.00
Rs530.00
52-wk Low
Rs302.20
Rs302.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Harishchandra Bharuka
|57
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
G. Govindarajan
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pravin Chaudhari
|46
|2008
|Wholetime Director
|
Hidenori Furukawa
|59
|2014
|Director - Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
|
Katsuhiko Kato
|2016
|Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Japan