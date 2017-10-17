Edition:
United States

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS (KARSN.IS)

KARSN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

1.42TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.01TL (-0.70%)
Prev Close
1.43TL
Open
1.44TL
Day's High
1.44TL
Day's Low
1.42TL
Volume
9,295,233
Avg. Vol
25,229,089
52-wk High
1.62TL
52-wk Low
0.87TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Inan Kirac

79 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Klod Nahum

2008 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Jan Nahum

65 2008 Executive Member of the Board

Ipek Kirac

33 Member of the Board

Antonio Bene

2008 Independent Member of the Board
Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS News