Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (KARU.NS)
KARU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
128.05INR
19 Oct 2017
128.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.70 (+2.98%)
Rs3.70 (+2.98%)
Prev Close
Rs124.35
Rs124.35
Open
Rs126.00
Rs126.00
Day's High
Rs129.30
Rs129.30
Day's Low
Rs126.00
Rs126.00
Volume
555,122
555,122
Avg. Vol
1,796,588
1,796,588
52-wk High
Rs150.38
Rs150.38
52-wk Low
Rs74.54
Rs74.54
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
B. Swaminathan
|67
|2016
|Non-Executive Part - Time Chairman of the Board
|
K. Venkateswara Rao
|2015
|President, Chief Operating Officer
|
P Seshadri
|54
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Additional Director
|
T. Sivarama Prasad
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, General Manager
|
K. Venkataraman
|61
|2017
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets one-year MCLR at 9 pct
- BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank says K Venkataraman, MD & CEO of bank, demits office
- BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank gets RBI nod for appointing P.R. Seshadri as MD & CEO
- BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets one-year MCLR at 9.10 pct
- BRIEF-India's Karur Vysya Bank June-qtr profit up about 1 pct