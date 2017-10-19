Edition:
United States

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (KARU.NS)

KARU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

128.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.70 (+2.98%)
Prev Close
Rs124.35
Open
Rs126.00
Day's High
Rs129.30
Day's Low
Rs126.00
Volume
555,122
Avg. Vol
1,796,588
52-wk High
Rs150.38
52-wk Low
Rs74.54

People

Name Age Since Current Position

B. Swaminathan

67 2016 Non-Executive Part - Time Chairman of the Board

K. Venkateswara Rao

2015 President, Chief Operating Officer

P Seshadri

54 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Additional Director

T. Sivarama Prasad

2011 Chief Financial Officer, General Manager

K. Venkataraman

61 2017 Executive Director
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd News

