Kaya Ltd (KAYA.NS)
KAYA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
947.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs9.75 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
Rs937.35
Open
Rs942.00
Day's High
Rs950.00
Day's Low
Rs938.05
Volume
13,103
Avg. Vol
22,592
52-wk High
Rs1,204.90
52-wk Low
Rs650.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Harsh Mariwala
|65
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Naveen Duggal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Subramanian S.
|Chief Executive Officer, Kaya Business - India
|
Almas Badar
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajen Mariwala
|Non-Executive Director