Kaya Ltd (KAYA.NS)

KAYA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

947.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.75 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
Rs937.35
Open
Rs942.00
Day's High
Rs950.00
Day's Low
Rs938.05
Volume
13,103
Avg. Vol
22,592
52-wk High
Rs1,204.90
52-wk Low
Rs650.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Harsh Mariwala

65 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Naveen Duggal

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Subramanian S.

Chief Executive Officer, Kaya Business - India

Almas Badar

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajen Mariwala

Non-Executive Director
