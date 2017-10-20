Edition:
United States

K Bro Linen Inc (KBL.TO)

KBL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

38.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.32 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
$38.55
Open
$38.74
Day's High
$39.03
Day's Low
$38.74
Volume
4,601
Avg. Vol
9,520
52-wk High
$45.00
52-wk Low
$36.69

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ross Smith

77 2011 Independent Chairman of the Board

Linda McCurdy

47 2011 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Kristie Plaquin

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Sean Curtis

Senior Vice President & General Manager - Edmonton

Jeff Gannon

General Manager - Calgary
» More People

K Bro Linen Inc News