Karnataka Bank Ltd (KBNK.NS)
KBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
157.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.30 (-1.44%)
Prev Close
Rs159.55
Open
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs160.20
Day's Low
Rs156.10
Volume
619,433
Avg. Vol
2,504,556
52-wk High
Rs181.00
52-wk Low
Rs100.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. Jayarama Bhat
|66
|2017
|Part Time Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
M. Mahabaleshwara
|58
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
B. Chandrashekar Rao
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, General Manager
|
Prasanna Patil
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Meera Aranha
|2012
|General Manager