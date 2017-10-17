Edition:
Koc Holding AS (KCHOL.IS)

KCHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

16.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.15TL (-0.91%)
Prev Close
16.45TL
Open
16.49TL
Day's High
16.54TL
Day's Low
16.30TL
Volume
3,055,974
Avg. Vol
3,927,947
52-wk High
18.14TL
52-wk Low
12.02TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Omer Koc

55 2016 Chairman of the Board of Directors

Rahmi Koc

86 2003 Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors

Levent Cakiroglu

50 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors

Temel Atay

77 2002 Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Ali Koc

50 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
