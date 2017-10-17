Koc Holding AS (KCHOL.IS)
KCHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
16.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
16.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.15TL (-0.91%)
-0.15TL (-0.91%)
Prev Close
16.45TL
16.45TL
Open
16.49TL
16.49TL
Day's High
16.54TL
16.54TL
Day's Low
16.30TL
16.30TL
Volume
3,055,974
3,055,974
Avg. Vol
3,927,947
3,927,947
52-wk High
18.14TL
18.14TL
52-wk Low
12.02TL
12.02TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Omer Koc
|55
|2016
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Rahmi Koc
|86
|2003
|Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Levent Cakiroglu
|50
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors
|
Temel Atay
|77
|2002
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Ali Koc
|50
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
