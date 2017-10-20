Kloeckner & Co SE (KCOGn.DE)
KCOGn.DE on Xetra
10.41EUR
20 Oct 2017
10.41EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.24 (+2.36%)
€0.24 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
€10.17
€10.17
Open
€10.25
€10.25
Day's High
€10.43
€10.43
Day's Low
€10.20
€10.20
Volume
698,994
698,994
Avg. Vol
667,583
667,583
52-wk High
€13.10
€13.10
52-wk Low
€8.91
€8.91
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dieter Vogel
|76
|2006
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Gisbert Ruehl
|58
|2009
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Ulrich Grillo
|58
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Marcus Ketter
|49
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Karsten Lork
|54
|2013
|Member of the Management Board