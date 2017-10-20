Edition:
United States

Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX.TO)

KDX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.34 (-7.73%)
Prev Close
$4.40
Open
$4.22
Day's High
$4.25
Day's Low
$3.99
Volume
1,040,762
Avg. Vol
616,528
52-wk High
$7.95
52-wk Low
$3.57

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Huet

48 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Barry Dahl

53 2013 Chief Financial Officer,Corporate Secretary

Michael Doolin

55 2016 Chief Operating Officer

John Seaberg

49 2015 Senior Vice President - Investor Relations

John Antwi

49 2016 Senior Vice President - Strategic Development
Klondex Mines Ltd News

