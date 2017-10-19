KEC International Ltd (KECL.NS)
KECL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
299.95INR
19 Oct 2017
299.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.75 (+0.93%)
Rs2.75 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs297.20
Rs297.20
Open
Rs298.10
Rs298.10
Day's High
Rs302.55
Rs302.55
Day's Low
Rs298.00
Rs298.00
Volume
43,505
43,505
Avg. Vol
645,104
645,104
52-wk High
Rs337.60
Rs337.60
52-wk Low
Rs110.25
Rs110.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Harsh Goenka
|57
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Vimal Kejriwal
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Rajeev Aggarwal
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rakesh Amol
|2016
|President - Infrastructure & Cables
|
Gustavo Cedeno
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - SAE Towers