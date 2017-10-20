Edition:
Keyera Corp (KEY.TO)

KEY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

36.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
$37.05
Open
$37.05
Day's High
$37.10
Day's Low
$36.67
Volume
286,862
Avg. Vol
397,333
52-wk High
$42.57
52-wk Low
$35.31

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Steven Kroeker

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Bradley Lock

2013 Senior Vice President - Gathering and Processing Business Unit

Brian Martin

2013 Vice President – Business Development, NGL Facilities

Dean Setoguchi

2014 Senior Vice President - Liquids Business Unit

Jarrod Beztilny

2015 Vice President - Operations, Liquids Business Unit
