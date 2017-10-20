Keyera Corp (KEY.TO)
KEY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
36.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Steven Kroeker
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Bradley Lock
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Gathering and Processing Business Unit
|
Brian Martin
|2013
|Vice President – Business Development, NGL Facilities
|
Dean Setoguchi
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Liquids Business Unit
|
Jarrod Beztilny
|2015
|Vice President - Operations, Liquids Business Unit
