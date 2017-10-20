Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)
KGF.L on London Stock Exchange
303.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.20 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
303.20
Open
304.30
Day's High
309.70
Day's Low
302.80
Volume
7,227,851
Avg. Vol
10,572,919
52-wk High
371.20
52-wk Low
269.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andy Cosslett
|2017
|Designate Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Veronique Laury
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Karen Witts
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Non-Executive Director
|
Jean-Paul Constant
|Chief Sales & Retail Operations officer
|
Alastair Robertson
|2016
|Chief People Officer