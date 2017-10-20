Edition:
Kier Group PLC (KIE.L)

KIE.L on London Stock Exchange

1,079.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-6.00 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
1,085.00
Open
1,087.00
Day's High
1,089.00
Day's Low
1,075.00
Volume
276,522
Avg. Vol
324,814
52-wk High
1,505.00
52-wk Low
1,075.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Philip Cox

65 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Haydn Mursell

45 2014 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Beverley Dew

45 2015 Finance Director, Executive Director

Hugh Raven

43 2010 General Counsel, Group Company Secretary

Nigel Brook

58 2015 Executive Director - Construction and Infrastructure Services, Director
