Edition:
United States

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (KIMBERA.MX)

KIMBERA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

33.49MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
$33.44
Open
$34.00
Day's High
$34.11
Day's Low
$32.70
Volume
13,721,668
Avg. Vol
3,167,475
52-wk High
$43.49
52-wk Low
$32.01

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Claudio Gonzalez Laporte

83 2007 Chairman of the Board

Pablo Roberto Gonzalez Guajardo

49 Chief Executive Officer and Director

Valentin Diez Morodo

76 Vice Chairman of the Board, Independent Director

Thomas Falk

58 2010 Vice Chairman of the Board

Xavier Cortes Lascurain

2012 Chief Financial Officer
» More People

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV News