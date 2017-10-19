Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KIRO.NS)
KIRO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
368.70INR
19 Oct 2017
368.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs9.75 (+2.72%)
Rs9.75 (+2.72%)
Prev Close
Rs358.95
Rs358.95
Open
Rs359.15
Rs359.15
Day's High
Rs379.75
Rs379.75
Day's Low
Rs359.15
Rs359.15
Volume
13,791
13,791
Avg. Vol
21,473
21,473
52-wk High
Rs419.70
Rs419.70
52-wk Low
Rs302.40
Rs302.40
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Atul Kirloskar
|60
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Whole Time Director
|
T. Vinodkumar
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Smita Raichurkar
|Compliance Officer, Assistant Company Secretary
|
Nihal Kulkarni
|2012
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Mahesh Chhabria
|2017
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Director