Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL.TO)
KL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
16.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.31 (-1.85%)
$-0.31 (-1.85%)
Prev Close
$16.72
$16.72
Open
$16.67
$16.67
Day's High
$16.82
$16.82
Day's Low
$16.28
$16.28
Volume
502,461
502,461
Avg. Vol
1,434,592
1,434,592
52-wk High
$18.57
$18.57
52-wk Low
$6.33
$6.33
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eric Sprott
|71
|2016
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Raymond Threlkeld
|70
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Anthony Makuch
|59
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Philip Yee
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Darren Hall
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats on drop in energy, Kirkland Lake shares
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, Kirkland Lake weighs
- BRIEF-De Grey Mining says Kirkland Lake Gold to subscribe for 33.3 mln shares in co
- BRIEF-Novo Resources announces private placement of up to $56 mln
- BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold announces agreement for strategic investment in Novo Resources