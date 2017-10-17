Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi AS (KLNMA.IS)
KLNMA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.20TRY
17 Oct 2017
6.20TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.18TL (-2.82%)
-0.18TL (-2.82%)
Prev Close
6.38TL
6.38TL
Open
6.44TL
6.44TL
Day's High
6.64TL
6.64TL
Day's Low
6.20TL
6.20TL
Volume
627,975
627,975
Avg. Vol
843,903
843,903
52-wk High
6.99TL
6.99TL
52-wk Low
2.40TL
2.40TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ahmet Bucukoglu
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, General Manager
|
Bahattin Sekkin
|2012
|Vice General Manager - Technology
|
Adnan Yalcinci
|50
|2012
|Vice General Manager - Accounting, Credit Follow-up and Budget
|
Metin Cinar
|2009
|Corporate Banking and Investments Manager, Investor Relations Department Manager
|
Zekai Isildar
|52
|2009
|Vice General Manager - Loans