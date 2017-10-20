Kaufman & Broad SA (KOF.PA)
KOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
38.83EUR
20 Oct 2017
38.83EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.28 (+0.73%)
€0.28 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
€38.55
€38.55
Open
€38.33
€38.33
Day's High
€39.00
€39.00
Day's Low
€38.33
€38.33
Volume
18,441
18,441
Avg. Vol
39,870
39,870
52-wk High
€41.00
€41.00
52-wk Low
€31.42
€31.42
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nordine Hachemi
|54
|2014
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Bruno Coche
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Member of the Management Committee
|
Christian Delapierre
|2014
|Senior Vice President of Institutional Sales
|
Dominique Podesta
|Senior Vice President of Human Resources
|
Jacques Rubio
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Southwest Region, Member of the Management Committee